Gloria Gay (Crain) Kissling
LOUISVILLE - 73, born August 9, 1946 passed away among her family on December 11, 2019.
Gloria enjoyed several hobbies including sewing, crafting and reading. She loved to play golf and spend time traveling. In addition to these hobbies, her church connection and her family, her other passion was her work. Gloria graduated from the last nursing class at General Hospital in 1967 and was a nurse for over 50 years most of it at Norton Hospital in the nursery. Following her retirement, she continued caring for children by volunteering at the Brooklawn campus of Uspiritus.
She also had an active church life. Growing up she attended Holy Cross Catholic Church as well as Holy Cross School and Mercy Academy. She was a member of St. Martha Catholic Parish at the time of her death as well as held an active role in Grace Immanuel UCC.
Gloria was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Grace Crain (Grider) and her sister, Betty Huey.
She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Paul Rodger Kissling ; two children, Samantha Jewell (Brian) and Roger Kissling (Tammy); grandchildren, Meghan Jewell, Tyler Jewell, Dylan Kissling and Gavin Kissling, and sisters, Mikie Saunders and Sue Thomas.
Her funeral Mass will be at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at St. Martha Catholic Church, 2825 Klondike Ln. with burial at Resthaven Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 2:00 - 8:00 p.m. Monday at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Rd.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Uspiritus-Brooklawn Auxiliary.
