Gloria "Deana" Guthrie



Louisville - 78, passed away November 11, 2020. She was a long time employee at the Federal Building and a member of Spirit Anew Ministries. She is survived by her children; Missy and Duane (Keesha) Guthrie and Donna Taylor. Siblings; Helen Johnson, Delores Matthews and James McGhee. 6 Grandchildren and 3 Great Grandchildren.



Walk Through Visitation will be 9-11 AM Wednesday with funeral services following. G.C. Williams Funeral Home Inc, in charge of arrangements. Burial in Louisville Cemetery.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store