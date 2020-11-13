1/1
Gloria "Deana" Guthrie
Gloria "Deana" Guthrie

Louisville - 78, passed away November 11, 2020. She was a long time employee at the Federal Building and a member of Spirit Anew Ministries. She is survived by her children; Missy and Duane (Keesha) Guthrie and Donna Taylor. Siblings; Helen Johnson, Delores Matthews and James McGhee. 6 Grandchildren and 3 Great Grandchildren.

Walk Through Visitation will be 9-11 AM Wednesday with funeral services following. G.C. Williams Funeral Home Inc, in charge of arrangements. Burial in Louisville Cemetery.




Published in Courier-Journal from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
18
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
G. C. Williams Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
G. C. Williams Funeral Home
1935 W. Broadway
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 772-3123
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
