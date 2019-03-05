|
|
Gloria J. Blevens
Shepherdsville - passed away Thursday, February 28, 2019.
She was retired from the Federal Government and is a member of Gospel of Truth Church, Shively, KY.
She was preceded in death by her father, Jesse Shanks; sisters, Linda Eads and Betty Fresh.
She is survived by her husband, Rev. George Allen Blevens; children, Theresa Gail Nugent (James), Melissa Lee Bacon (Terry), Cynthia Lynn McMurphy (Donald), George Allen Blevens, Jr. (Robin), and Jeremy Wayne Blevens (Becky); fourteen grandchildren; nineteen great-grandchildren; her mother, Edna Taylor; brother, Gary Shanks (Patti); and sisters, Helen McGlasson, Trina Taylor (Gary), and Cathy Shanks.
Her funeral service was held Monday, March 4, 2019 at Owen Funeral Home, Louisville, KY. Burial took place in Highland Memory Gardens.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to her Gospel of Truth Church, 4201 Dixie Hwy, Shively, KY 40216.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 5, 2019