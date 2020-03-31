|
Gloria Jean Edwards (nee Burks)
Louisville - Gloria, 71, passed away peacefully at home on March 25, 2020. She had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer less than two months before.
Gloria was born January 12, 1949, in Louisville, Kentucky, to Benjamin and Magdelena Burks and raised by her loving grandparents, James and Edna Pearce. On October 3, 1981, she married the love of her life, Lance Edwards. Together, they raised a daughter, Carlyn Nugent, from her previous marriage.
Gloria was employed by several non-profit organizations over the years, including Newburgh Public Library (in Newburgh, Indiana), Spalding University, Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, and Louisville Ballet. She was most recently an administrative assistant at Bellarmine University until her retirement in 2017.
Though she took great pride in her work and formed many long-lasting friendships in those settings, she much preferred to spend time on her home, family, garden, and hobbies. She loved to bake, cross-stitch, and crochet and, especially, to use those skills to make gifts for others. A voracious reader, Gloria put the rest of her family to shame with her ability to finish nearly any book in a day; she particularly loved science fiction, mysteries, biographies, and history. She was also a first-rate crossword puzzle solver and always worked in ink.
Gloria had an abiding love for her hometown and state and enjoyed sharing her encyclopedic knowledge of both with anyone who would allow it. She also took great pride in her Camp Taylor roots and that was where she finally settled after many years away. Though her heart was solidly in Louisville, she enjoyed traveling with her husband and did so as often as possible. Memorable trips included Montreal and New Orleans, as well as several journeys to Mackinac Island (always in the off-season).
Giving by nature, Gloria was always willing to offer her assistance to others in any way she could. She embraced diversity and loved to learn about the cultures and experiences of anyone she encountered. In her own words, she stood for "peace, equality, humane care for other people, animals, and the planet we all share."
Gloria is survived by her husband, Lance; her daughter, Carlyn; her beloved cats, Nemo and India; and her "grand-dogs," Stella and Blue; as well as several in-laws, cousins, nieces and nephews, and many dear friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Benjamin and Magdelena; brother, Benjamin ("Junior"); sister, Mary Iva; and grandparents, James and Edna.
There will be no visitation or funeral service, but a memorial service will be planned in the future. The family suggests memorial donations be made to Alley Cat Advocates, St. Joseph's Indian School, or the Kentucky Humane Society.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 31 to Apr. 5, 2020