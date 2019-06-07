|
|
Gloria Jean Hancock
Louisville - 92, enterd into rest on Wednesday, June 5th.
She was retired after 30 years with the Census Bureau and was a member of the ladies auxillary with the VFW.
Mrs. Hancock is survived by her daughter, Cheryl Kennedy (Marty); three granddaughters, Kimberly Waczak, Lori Bollmer and Ashley Golia; four great-grandchildren, Ashton Waczak, Kendall Bollmer, Dylan Waczak and Leighton Golia; a sister-in-law, Betty Jones; and several nieces and nephews.
Her service will be on Saturday at 2pm at the Heady-Hardy Funeral Home. Entombment will follow Monday at 1pm in Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday from 12:30pm until time of service.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Parkinson Foundation.
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 7, 2019