Services
Heady-Hardy Funeral Home
7710 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 402581482
(502) 933-9000
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
12:30 PM - 2:00 PM
Heady-Hardy Funeral Home
7710 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 402581482
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
2:00 PM
Heady-Hardy Funeral Home
7710 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 402581482
View Map
Entombment
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
1:00 PM
Evergreen Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Gloria Hancock
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gloria Jean Hancock

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Gloria Jean Hancock Obituary
Gloria Jean Hancock

Louisville - 92, enterd into rest on Wednesday, June 5th.

She was retired after 30 years with the Census Bureau and was a member of the ladies auxillary with the VFW.

Mrs. Hancock is survived by her daughter, Cheryl Kennedy (Marty); three granddaughters, Kimberly Waczak, Lori Bollmer and Ashley Golia; four great-grandchildren, Ashton Waczak, Kendall Bollmer, Dylan Waczak and Leighton Golia; a sister-in-law, Betty Jones; and several nieces and nephews.

Her service will be on Saturday at 2pm at the Heady-Hardy Funeral Home. Entombment will follow Monday at 1pm in Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday from 12:30pm until time of service.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Parkinson Foundation.
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now