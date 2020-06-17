Gloria L. Moore
Louisville - 89, passed away June 16, 2020.
She was a long time member of Cable Baptist Church and a member of The Order of Eastern Stars Aurora Chapter 96 for over 50 years. She is survived by her daughters; Geraldine Brownlee, Gloria D. Williams (Richard) and Leomarie James (Williams). 5 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 9-11 A.M. Monday with funeral services following at G.C. Williams Funeral Home Inc. Burial will be in Green Meadows Cemetery.
Louisville - 89, passed away June 16, 2020.
She was a long time member of Cable Baptist Church and a member of The Order of Eastern Stars Aurora Chapter 96 for over 50 years. She is survived by her daughters; Geraldine Brownlee, Gloria D. Williams (Richard) and Leomarie James (Williams). 5 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 9-11 A.M. Monday with funeral services following at G.C. Williams Funeral Home Inc. Burial will be in Green Meadows Cemetery.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 17 to Jun. 20, 2020.