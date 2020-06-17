Gloria L. Moore
Gloria L. Moore

Louisville - 89, passed away June 16, 2020.

She was a long time member of Cable Baptist Church and a member of The Order of Eastern Stars Aurora Chapter 96 for over 50 years. She is survived by her daughters; Geraldine Brownlee, Gloria D. Williams (Richard) and Leomarie James (Williams). 5 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren.

Visitation will be from 9-11 A.M. Monday with funeral services following at G.C. Williams Funeral Home Inc. Burial will be in Green Meadows Cemetery.




Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 17 to Jun. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
22
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
G. C. Williams Funeral Home
JUN
22
Funeral service
11:00 AM
G. C. Williams Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
G. C. Williams Funeral Home
1935 W. Broadway
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 772-3123
