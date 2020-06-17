Gloria L. Moore



Louisville - 89, passed away June 16, 2020.



She was a long time member of Cable Baptist Church and a member of The Order of Eastern Stars Aurora Chapter 96 for over 50 years. She is survived by her daughters; Geraldine Brownlee, Gloria D. Williams (Richard) and Leomarie James (Williams). 5 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren.



Visitation will be from 9-11 A.M. Monday with funeral services following at G.C. Williams Funeral Home Inc. Burial will be in Green Meadows Cemetery.









