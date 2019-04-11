|
|
Gloria L. Rudolph
Louisville - 86, went home to be with her Heavenly father on April 4, 2019. She retired from Philip Morris and was a member of Mt. Olive Baptist Church. Survivors.: 2 sons, Ronald Gaines, Sr. and Gus Rudolph, Jr.; Brother, James Earl Morrow; 6 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.
Visitation: 10-12 noon Saturday with funeral services following. Both are at the church, 443 E. Kentucky (40203) Interment: Resthaven Cemetery. Arrangements: G.C. Williams Funeral Home.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 11, 2019