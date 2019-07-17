Services
Cremation Society Of Kentucky
4059 Shelbyville Rd
Louisville, KY 40207
(502) 897-5898
Resources
More Obituaries for Gloria Burgard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gloria Lewis Burgard


1922 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gloria Lewis Burgard Obituary
Gloria Lewis Burgard

Louisville - passed away on July 13, 2019. She was born November 22, 1922 in New York City to Emery Lewis and Mary Ellen Wells Lewis. A resident of Louisville since 1928, she enjoyed a childhood in the Cherokee Park area and then 67 years in the Rolling Fields neighborhood.

She was preceded in death by her husband John W Burgard, and brothers Emery Lewis and Lincoln Lewis. She is survived by her sons John Burgard Jr. (Kathy) and Alex Burgard (Barbara). Her great joy in later life was her five grandchildren Dan Burgard, Andrew Burgard, John Wells Burgard, Emily Oberheide, and Jason Burgard, and her six great grandchildren.

A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now