|
|
Gloria Lewis Burgard
Louisville - passed away on July 13, 2019. She was born November 22, 1922 in New York City to Emery Lewis and Mary Ellen Wells Lewis. A resident of Louisville since 1928, she enjoyed a childhood in the Cherokee Park area and then 67 years in the Rolling Fields neighborhood.
She was preceded in death by her husband John W Burgard, and brothers Emery Lewis and Lincoln Lewis. She is survived by her sons John Burgard Jr. (Kathy) and Alex Burgard (Barbara). Her great joy in later life was her five grandchildren Dan Burgard, Andrew Burgard, John Wells Burgard, Emily Oberheide, and Jason Burgard, and her six great grandchildren.
A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 17, 2019