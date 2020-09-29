1/1
Gloria Lynn Larkins
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gloria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gloria Lynn Larkins

Paducah - Gloria Lynn Larkins, age 59, of Paducah passed away at 5:55 a.m. Sunday, September 27, 2020, at Baptist Health Paducah. Gloria was a member of Lone Oak First Baptist Church where she was currently working in the Church Pre-School Department. Gloria retired from Regions Bank where she served as Vice President of Human Resources. Gloria loved people and enjoyed talking, visiting and sharing stories with her friends. She was especially happy to see and listen to her grandchildren. She touched many lives with her sweet personality, smile and laugh.

Survivors include her husband of 33 years, Lacy Larkins; one daughter, Nichole Lynn Sheppard and husband, Dan of Paducah; one son, Travis John Larkins and wife, Julie of New Orleans, LA; mother, Ruth Mae Barnes of Paducah; five grandchildren, Hunter (Shelby) Sheppard, Jonathan (Devin) Barnes, Cassidy (Levi) Collins, Jayci Sheppard and Avery Larkins; two great-grandchildren, Presley Collins and Kasen Sheppard; one sister, Melodie Barnes of Pahrump, NV; four brothers, Gordon Beal of Paducah, Arthur Edward Barnes of OK, Timothy Barnes and wife, Daniella of Hinkley, CA, Gerald Beal and wife, Andrea of Laurel Hill, NC, and several nieces and nephews.

Proceeded in death by Gordon Arthur Beal, Arthur Edward Barnes Sr., William Barnes, Melissa Barnes and Marta Barnes.

Services will be held Monday, October 5, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at the Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Rev. Bob Martin officiating. Burial will follow at the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West in Hopkinsville, KY. Visitation will be held Sunday, October 4, 2020, from 12:00 noon until 8:00 p.m. at the Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah and from 10:00 a.m. until service time on Monday at the funeral home.

Expression of sympathy may be made to Lone Oak First Baptist Church, Pre-School Ministry, 3601 Lone Oak Road, Paducah, KY 42003.

You may light a candle or leave a message of sympathy at www.milnerandorr.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Sep. 29 to Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
4
Visitation
12:00 - 08:00 PM
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah
Send Flowers
OCT
5
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah
Send Flowers
OCT
5
Service
11:00 AM
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah
120 Memorial Drive
Paducah, KY 42001
(270) 442-5100
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved