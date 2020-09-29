Gloria Lynn Larkins
Paducah - Gloria Lynn Larkins, age 59, of Paducah passed away at 5:55 a.m. Sunday, September 27, 2020, at Baptist Health Paducah. Gloria was a member of Lone Oak First Baptist Church where she was currently working in the Church Pre-School Department. Gloria retired from Regions Bank where she served as Vice President of Human Resources. Gloria loved people and enjoyed talking, visiting and sharing stories with her friends. She was especially happy to see and listen to her grandchildren. She touched many lives with her sweet personality, smile and laugh.
Survivors include her husband of 33 years, Lacy Larkins; one daughter, Nichole Lynn Sheppard and husband, Dan of Paducah; one son, Travis John Larkins and wife, Julie of New Orleans, LA; mother, Ruth Mae Barnes of Paducah; five grandchildren, Hunter (Shelby) Sheppard, Jonathan (Devin) Barnes, Cassidy (Levi) Collins, Jayci Sheppard and Avery Larkins; two great-grandchildren, Presley Collins and Kasen Sheppard; one sister, Melodie Barnes of Pahrump, NV; four brothers, Gordon Beal of Paducah, Arthur Edward Barnes of OK, Timothy Barnes and wife, Daniella of Hinkley, CA, Gerald Beal and wife, Andrea of Laurel Hill, NC, and several nieces and nephews.
Proceeded in death by Gordon Arthur Beal, Arthur Edward Barnes Sr., William Barnes, Melissa Barnes and Marta Barnes.
Services will be held Monday, October 5, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at the Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Rev. Bob Martin officiating. Burial will follow at the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West in Hopkinsville, KY. Visitation will be held Sunday, October 4, 2020, from 12:00 noon until 8:00 p.m. at the Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah and from 10:00 a.m. until service time on Monday at the funeral home.
Expression of sympathy may be made to Lone Oak First Baptist Church, Pre-School Ministry, 3601 Lone Oak Road, Paducah, KY 42003.
