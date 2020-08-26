Gloria Mannix Kleinholter
Louisville - Kleinholter, Gloria Mannix, 79, passed away peacefully at home on August 25, 2020 surrounded by her six children. She was born February 28, 1941, the daughter of Joseph Clifford and Hortense Sybil (Morris) Mannix. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, John R. (Jack) Kleinholter and her brother Michael S. Mannix.
She attended Christ the King School and Loretto High School. She was a longtime member of Our Lady of Lourdes Church, and a Bereavement Minister for many years.
She was also a devoted UK fan.
She is survived by her children: Christine, Susan, Lisa, John (Ann), David and Michael, grandchildren: Joseph, Kristen, Jessica, Ashley, Rachel, Matthew, Kemper and Kelly and great-grandchildren: Darryn, Alexis and Brynna. She is also survived by two nieces, Stephanie Crowe and Kristen Mannix.
Her funeral Mass will be celebrated at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, 508 Breckenridge Lane, Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 11:00 am with visitation at 10:00 am in the church prior to Mass.
In lieu of flowers, please feel free to send a donation to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.