Gloria Sandra Russ, 67, passed away Monday April 15, 2019 in Venice, Florida. She was the former Gloria Greslo, born in East Chicago, IN. and was a retired Instructional Assistant for the New Albany Floyd County Schools. She was a member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church and was preceded in death by her husband: Christian Charles Russ and her parents: Alex and Marian Greslo. Of all that she accomplished, Gloria was most proud of her kids and her grandkids.
Left to cherish her memory are:
3 sons: Ray Petrocelli(Kelly), Mike Petrocelli(Cassie) and Jamie Russ,
her daughter: Lindsay M. Swift(Jake),
her brother: Michael Greslo(Tami),
and 9 grandchildren: Leonardo, Alexander, Maxwell, Jack, Nicholas and Samuel Petrocelli, and Avery, Joseph and Elizabeth Swift.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 AM Tuesday April 30, 2019 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church(1752 Scheller Lane: New Albany, IN.) with burial in New Albany National Cemetery. Visitation will be at the Market Street Chapel of Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes(1119 E. Market St.: New Albany, IN.) from 4 - 7 PM Monday and from 9 - 9:30 AM Tuesday before the service. Memorial Contributions may be given to Down Syndrome of Indiana: 708 E Michigan St, Indianapolis, IN 46202
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 26, 2019