Seabrook Dieckmann & Naville - New Albany
1119 East Market Street
New Albany, IN 47150
(812) 944-6455
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Seabrook Dieckmann & Naville - New Albany
1119 East Market Street
New Albany, IN 47150
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
9:00 AM - 9:30 AM
Seabrook Dieckmann & Naville - New Albany
1119 East Market Street
New Albany, IN 47150
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church
1752 Scheller Lane
New Albany, IN
Gloria Sandra Russ Obituary
Gloria Sandra Russ, 67, passed away Monday April 15, 2019 in Venice, Florida. She was the former Gloria Greslo, born in East Chicago, IN. and was a retired Instructional Assistant for the New Albany Floyd County Schools. She was a member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church and was preceded in death by her husband: Christian Charles Russ and her parents: Alex and Marian Greslo. Of all that she accomplished, Gloria was most proud of her kids and her grandkids.

Left to cherish her memory are:

3 sons: Ray Petrocelli(Kelly), Mike Petrocelli(Cassie) and Jamie Russ,

her daughter: Lindsay M. Swift(Jake),

her brother: Michael Greslo(Tami),

and 9 grandchildren: Leonardo, Alexander, Maxwell, Jack, Nicholas and Samuel Petrocelli, and Avery, Joseph and Elizabeth Swift.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 AM Tuesday April 30, 2019 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church(1752 Scheller Lane: New Albany, IN.) with burial in New Albany National Cemetery. Visitation will be at the Market Street Chapel of Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes(1119 E. Market St.: New Albany, IN.) from 4 - 7 PM Monday and from 9 - 9:30 AM Tuesday before the service. Memorial Contributions may be given to Down Syndrome of Indiana: 708 E Michigan St, Indianapolis, IN 46202
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 26, 2019
