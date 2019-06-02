|
|
Gloria Sireci
Louisville - Gloria Caesar Sireci, a resident of Louisville, KY passed away on Tuesday, May 28, 2019.
A Memorial Mass will be held at 10 AM, on Tuesday, June 4, at St. Albert the Great Catholic Church, 1395 Girard Dr, Louisville KY 40222. Inurnment will be at St. Charles/Resurrection Cemetery in Farmingdale, NY.
Gloria and her husband Tony raised three boys. She was an avid card player (bridge, cribbage, rummy) and obtained a Silver Life Master Bridge designation with the ACBL. In addition, Gloria bowled in a CT league, holding a 165 average throughout the 1960's. She and Tony enjoyed life, living in several locations and states throughout their marriage.
Mrs Sireci was born in Queens, New York on June 6, 1931, a daughter of the late John Lawrence Caesar and Rose Marie Chiachiere Caesar.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Anthony Robert Sireci, and her brothers, John Joseph Caesar and Frank Vincent Caesar.
She is survived by her children, Joseph John Sireci and wife Joan Elaine Sireci of Shepherdsville, KY, John Edward Sireci and wife Sharon Anne Sireci of Forest, VA, Gregg Michael Sireci and wife Sheri Lynn Sireci of South Windsor, CT; her grandchildren, Jennifer Lynn Vidas and husband John Paul Vidas, Lori Ann Kelsey and husband Michael Timothy Kelsey, Isaac John Sireci, Luke Aaron Sireci, Samuel Joseph Sireci, Carolyn Rose Sireci, Michael Anthony Sireci, and great-granddaughter Michaela Joan Kelsey.
Preferred expressions of sympathy is a donation/gift in memory of Gloria Sireci using the Sunrise Team at the at https://tinyurl.com/y5uomrfe . You may sign the guestbook and submit condolences to the family online at www.archlheadywestport.com
Services under the direction of Arch L. Heady & Son at Westport Village, 7410 Westport Rd.
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 2, 2019