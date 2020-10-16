Goldie Louise Ludwig
Louisville - Goldie Louise Ludwig, 92, passed away Thursday, October 15, 2020.
She was born in Grayson County on September 17, 1928 to the late Byrd and Claudia Smith Hunt. Goldie was a homemaker and housewife for most of her life.
Her husband, William J. Ludwig, preceded her in death.
Survivors include her children, Kevin Mudd (Debra), David Mudd (Jeannie), Daniel Mudd (Lori), Michael Mudd (Karen) and Deborah Dilts (Ricky); 23 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.
Funeral Services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, October 19th at Ratterman and Sons, 3800 Bardstown Road, followed by burial in St. Michael Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be directed to the Alzheimer's Association
