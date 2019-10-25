Services
Newcomer Funeral Home
3309 Ballard Lane
New Albany, IN 47150
(812) 949-9900
Resources
More Obituaries for Gool Randelia
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gool Randelia

Add a Memory
Gool Randelia Obituary
Gool Randelia

New Albany - Gool Randelia, 81, of New Albany, Indiana, passed away peacefully Friday, October 25, 2019, at her home.

Born in Bombay, India, to the late Minoo and Jer, she came to the United States in 1967 to join her husband. She earned her Bachelor's degree at Wilson College in Bombay, India; her first Master's degree in English Literature at the University of Bombay; her second Master's degree in Library Science and Information, at Indiana University, Bloomington, Indiana; and her third Master's degree in Counseling at Indiana University Southeast, New Albany, Indiana.

Gool taught English at Ivy Tech State College for over 35 years. While at Ivy Tech, she held several positions, including Division Chair, Director of the Learning Resource Center, and Director of Library. Gool touched many students' lives in her years as a professor at Ivy Tech and was highly respected by her colleagues, students, and by all who met her.

She loved to travel the U.S. and the rest of the world with her husband and children. She visited over 40 countries and passed on her love of travel and exploration to her children. She loved meeting new people and seeing new things from different cultures. She was known for hosting warm gatherings, she was a wonderful cook, and generous host. Gool was loved by many and welcoming to all. She was a long time member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church in New Albany, Indiana.

Gool is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, Behram; her sister, Pilloo; her sons, Cyrus, Daraius (Kathleen), and Xerxes (Ekaterina); and her grandchildren, Kipling and Ziva.

Visitation will be from 10AM to 2PM on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - New Albany, (3309 Ballard Lane). Her Funeral Service will be at 2PM on Saturday, at the funeral home with a private cremation service to follow on Monday.

The family requests that contributions in Gool 's memory be made to or the Floyd County Animal Rescue League.

To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 25 to Oct. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gool's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Newcomer Funeral Home
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Newcomer Funeral Home
Download Now