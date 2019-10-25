|
|
Gool Randelia
New Albany - Gool Randelia, 81, of New Albany, Indiana, passed away peacefully Friday, October 25, 2019, at her home.
Born in Bombay, India, to the late Minoo and Jer, she came to the United States in 1967 to join her husband. She earned her Bachelor's degree at Wilson College in Bombay, India; her first Master's degree in English Literature at the University of Bombay; her second Master's degree in Library Science and Information, at Indiana University, Bloomington, Indiana; and her third Master's degree in Counseling at Indiana University Southeast, New Albany, Indiana.
Gool taught English at Ivy Tech State College for over 35 years. While at Ivy Tech, she held several positions, including Division Chair, Director of the Learning Resource Center, and Director of Library. Gool touched many students' lives in her years as a professor at Ivy Tech and was highly respected by her colleagues, students, and by all who met her.
She loved to travel the U.S. and the rest of the world with her husband and children. She visited over 40 countries and passed on her love of travel and exploration to her children. She loved meeting new people and seeing new things from different cultures. She was known for hosting warm gatherings, she was a wonderful cook, and generous host. Gool was loved by many and welcoming to all. She was a long time member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church in New Albany, Indiana.
Gool is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, Behram; her sister, Pilloo; her sons, Cyrus, Daraius (Kathleen), and Xerxes (Ekaterina); and her grandchildren, Kipling and Ziva.
Visitation will be from 10AM to 2PM on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - New Albany, (3309 Ballard Lane). Her Funeral Service will be at 2PM on Saturday, at the funeral home with a private cremation service to follow on Monday.
The family requests that contributions in Gool 's memory be made to or the Floyd County Animal Rescue League.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 25 to Oct. 31, 2019