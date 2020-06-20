Gordon A. Snyder
Gordon A. Snyder

Louisville - Gordon A. Snyder, 98, passed away peacefully on June 17 at Jefferson Manor in Louisville, Kentucky. He was born on September 5, 1921 and was a seventh generation Louisvillian. He is predeceased by his loving wife Anita Jean Smith. Survivors include his daughters, Diane Miller and Nancye Claypool (Greg), grandchildren, Graham Honaker (Sarah), Eliot Honaker (Sarah), Greta Koning (Brian), Scott Miller (Katy), Jennifer Miller and Melissa Lehmann (Larry) along with ten great grandchildren. Survived also by sister Jane Hope Fields and brother Don Snyder (Mary Elizabeth). A celebration of his life will be held on Saturday September 12, 11 am at Christ Church United Methodist. In lieu of flowers. donations may be made to Historic Locust Grove 561 Blankenbaker Ln. Louisville, KY 40207.






Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Christ Church United Methodist
Funeral services provided by
Pearson Funeral Home
149 Breckenridge Lane
Louisville, KY 40207
(502) 896-0349
