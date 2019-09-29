|
|
Gordon Haynes
Henryville - Gordon L. Haynes, 77 years of age passed away on September 28, 2019. He was born on May 27, 1942 in Louisville, Kentucky to the late Howard and Elizabeth Haynes. Gordon retired from United Refrigeration in Louisville, Kentucky and along with his son, was the owner and operator of Haynes Racing, which ran the #73 car at Salem Motor Speedway.
Survivors include his wife of 48 years, Diana L. Haynes; children, Carrie Wiseman (Toby), Lee Haynes (Becky); brother, Dean Haynes; sister, Holli Haynes; grandchildren, Joshua Hoover, Richie Weigleb, Summer Haynes, Brianna Haynes, Malea Haynes, Diana Haynes
A reception of family and friends will be 12:00 pm to 7:00 pm Friday at Kraft Funeral Service, 2776 Charlestown Road, New Albany, Indiana.
The family requests expressions of sympathy to the Floyd County Token Club, 506 Pearl Street, New Albany, Indiana 47150
Online condolences may be made to www.kraftfs.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 29 to Sept. 30, 2019