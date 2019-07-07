Gordon Lee Bryant



Louisville, KY - 63, passed away on Friday, June 28, 2019.



Gordon graduated from Jeffersontown High School, class of 1975. Gordon worked for the KY Colonel's Basketball Team and he was also a Pharmaceutical Assistant at Oak Drugs.



He was born on June 11, 1956 in Louisville, Kentucky to the late Gilbert Bryant and Mary Lucas Bryant. He is also preceded in death by his daughter, Emily Marie Bryant.



Gordon is survived by his loving sisters, Janice M. Frederick, Kelly Lynn Hammer (Tom) and Kimberly Ann Thonen; and many loving nieces; great nieces and great nephews.



Visitation will be from 4 pm to 8 pm on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions East Louisville, (235 Juneau Drive, Louisville, KY 40243). A funeral service to honor the life of Gordon will be held on Friday, July 12, 2019 at 10 am at the funeral home. Burial will be held at Resthaven Memorial Park.



The family requests that contributions in Gordon's memory be made to (lls.org) or the James Graham Brown Cancer Center.



Published in The Courier-Journal on July 7, 2019