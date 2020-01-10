|
|
Gordon Thomas Jewett
Louisville - Gordon Thomas Jewett, 74, entered into rest on Thursday, January 9, 2020. Gordon was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Bobbi Marie Nyari; He retired from United States Postal Service and the Army. He was a member of post 10281 in Brandenburg. He is survived by his wife, Diana Jewett; Daughters, Debbie Basham (Bill Epping) and Michelle Nyari (Robert), Jeanette Bell (Mike); Son, Richard Jewett (Nicole); Brother, Bruce Jewett; Sister, Geri Melvin; 10 Grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren; His Funeral Mass will be on Tuesday at 11am at St. Martin's Catholic Church, 440 St. Martin's Road, Vine Grove Ky., with burial following in St. Martin's Cemetery. Visitation will be on Monday from 3-8pm at the Advantage Funeral Home - Hardy Chapel.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020