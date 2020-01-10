Services
Advantage Funeral Home and Cremation Services Hardy Chapel
10907 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40272
(502) 937-6400
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Advantage Funeral Home and Cremation Services Hardy Chapel
10907 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40272
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Martin's Catholic Church
440 St. Martin's Road
Vine Grove, KY
View Map
Gordon Thomas Jewett

Gordon Thomas Jewett Obituary
Gordon Thomas Jewett

Louisville - Gordon Thomas Jewett, 74, entered into rest on Thursday, January 9, 2020. Gordon was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Bobbi Marie Nyari; He retired from United States Postal Service and the Army. He was a member of VFW post 10281 in Brandenburg. He is survived by his wife, Diana Jewett; Daughters, Debbie Basham (Bill Epping) and Michelle Nyari (Robert), Jeanette Bell (Mike); Son, Richard Jewett (Nicole); Brother, Bruce Jewett; Sister, Geri Melvin; 10 Grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren; His Funeral Mass will be on Tuesday at 11am at St. Martin's Catholic Church, 440 St. Martin's Road, Vine Grove Ky., with burial following in St. Martin's Cemetery. Visitation will be on Monday from 3-8pm at the Advantage Funeral Home - Hardy Chapel.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020
