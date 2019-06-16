|
Grace Hopkins Ruml
Louisville - Grace Hopkins Ruml, the infant daughter of Sara Elrod Ruml and C. Carter Ruml of Louisville, Kentucky was born at Baptist Hospital - East on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 and died at Norton Children's Hospital later that day, apparently due to insufficient functioning of her blood. Baptized into the Episcopal Church while she was living, she passed away surrounded by her father, her sister Hollings, her brother Whit, the Reverend Robert H. Coon, and a large, dedicated team of physicians and staff taking heroic efforts, led by Dr. Seth J. Schultz. While she was in utero, Grace was a "tiny dancer" with a strong heart, much loved by her parents and all her family. She was a beautiful child with a full head of auburn hair, her father's nose, and her mother's hands. Although Grace's life was short, her impact will be lasting and substantial. Five children will receive valves and connecting tissue from her heart, facilitated by KODA. Her family, friends, and the community are cooperating to launch the Grace Hopkins Ruml Children's Fund at Community Foundation of Louisville, to which expressions of sympathy may be made. Her parents hoped Grace would grow up to be well-read, cultured, joyful, and healthy. To that end, her fund will focus on children's literacy, arts, and health. Grace is survived by her mother, father, brother, and sister, and her grandparents Nancy and Dennis Elrod, Doriane Ruml, and David Ruml, and many uncles, aunts, cousins, and friends. Her funeral will be held Saturday, June 22 at 1:00 p.m. at St. Francis in the Fields Episcopal Church in Harrods Creek, with burial following at Cave Hill Cemetery. Pearson's is handling all arrangements. Her family thanks the many health care professionals who worked with intensity and compassion to save and care for Grace. We celebrate and honor the life of this cherished infant girl, beloved by us, now returned to God.
Published in The Courier-Journal from June 16 to June 20, 2019