|
|
Grace W. White
Louisville - 87, passed away on Thursday, January 16, 2020.
Grace was born on July 19, 1932 in Louisville, to the late Robert and Blanche Fishburn Welch. She retired as a bookkeeper from Slaughter Elementary and was a member of Okolona Christian Church for 60+ years. Grace was truly dedicated to her church; worshiping beside her fellow members and being a part of so many activities and clubs throughout the church.
Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her siblings, Robert Taylor, Wylanna Feinsod and Deloris "Gootsie" Crowder and her step siblings, JE Lamkin and Mary Lamkin Smith. Here to carry on her beautiful memory are her husband of 67 years, Don White; children, Cindy Goldstein (Mark) and Phil White (Janet); grandchildren, Kristin Henson (Mitch), Holly Puryear (Stuart), Molly Goldstein and Zac Goldstein; as well as her sister, Nancy Coomer and step brother, Bert Lamkin.
Visitation will be from 3:30-6pm on Tuesday, January 21st at Arch L. Heady at Resthaven, 4400 Bardstown Road. A service celebrating Grace will begin at 6pm on Tuesday. She will be laid to rest privately in Resthaven Memorial Park.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Okolona Christian Church and or the .
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 19 to Jan. 20, 2020