Services
McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home
111 Bardstown Road
Mount Washington, KY 40047
(502) 538-4228
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home
111 Bardstown Road
Mount Washington, KY 40047
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church of Mount Washington
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
1:00 PM
First Baptist Church of Mount Washington
Resources
More Obituaries for Graden Jarvis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Graden "Barry" Jarvis

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Graden "Barry" Jarvis Obituary
Graden "Barry" Jarvis

Mt. Washington - Graden "Barry" Jarvis, 72, of Mt. Washington, entered into the joys of heaven on March 11, 2019. He loved the Lord, his family and his church, faithfully serving as Deacon and on numerous committees at First Baptist Church, Mt. Washington. Barry was born and raised in Muhlenberg County and moved to the Mt. Washington area in 1973. He graduated from Western Kentucky University and served in the Air Force. He retired from General Electric, which allowed him to enjoy his family and the outdoors, especially the golf course. Barry was preceded in death by his parents, Graden and Mildred Jarvis, and brother R.T. Jarvis.

Barry is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Kay Jarvis; daughters Stephanie (Jay) Wilson, Jennifer (Steve) Hinton; and grandchildren Josh, Kaylee, Caroline, Isaac and Conner; two brothers Horace Wayne Jarvis (Jean) and Jerry Jarvis (Lavon); along with several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Thursday at First Baptist Church. Friends may visit from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home and after 11 a.m. Thursday at the church. Burial will be 12 p.m. EST Friday at New Harmony Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery in Breman, KY. Memorial gifts are suggested to First Baptist Church of Mt. Washington.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now