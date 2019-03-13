|
Graden "Barry" Jarvis
Mt. Washington - Graden "Barry" Jarvis, 72, of Mt. Washington, entered into the joys of heaven on March 11, 2019. He loved the Lord, his family and his church, faithfully serving as Deacon and on numerous committees at First Baptist Church, Mt. Washington. Barry was born and raised in Muhlenberg County and moved to the Mt. Washington area in 1973. He graduated from Western Kentucky University and served in the Air Force. He retired from General Electric, which allowed him to enjoy his family and the outdoors, especially the golf course. Barry was preceded in death by his parents, Graden and Mildred Jarvis, and brother R.T. Jarvis.
Barry is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Kay Jarvis; daughters Stephanie (Jay) Wilson, Jennifer (Steve) Hinton; and grandchildren Josh, Kaylee, Caroline, Isaac and Conner; two brothers Horace Wayne Jarvis (Jean) and Jerry Jarvis (Lavon); along with several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Thursday at First Baptist Church. Friends may visit from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home and after 11 a.m. Thursday at the church. Burial will be 12 p.m. EST Friday at New Harmony Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery in Breman, KY. Memorial gifts are suggested to First Baptist Church of Mt. Washington.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 13, 2019