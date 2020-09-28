1/1
Greg French
Greg French

Louisville - Greg French, 51, of Louisville, passed away on Sunday, September 27, 2020.

Greg was born to Charles G. and Mary Louise French in Louisville. He was a veteran of the United States Navy and worked for RCS as a transporter for Teamsters. Greg loved his family and cherished them more than anything.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Mary Louise French.

Carrying on Greg's legacy are his life partner of 12 years, Sondra Metzger; father, Charles G. French; sister, Maggie Zeiler (Kevin); nephews, Zachary and Christian; niece, Stella; uncle, John E. French (Pat); and many cousins.

Funeral services for Greg will be at 11 AM on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home, 3800 Bardstown Road, with burial to follow at St. Michael Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2-8 PM on Wednesday, September 30 at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Alzheimer's Association. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.Ratterman.com.






Published in Courier-Journal from Sep. 28 to Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
30
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home - Bardstown
OCT
1
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home - Bardstown
OCT
1
Burial
St. Michael Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home - Bardstown
3800 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 459-3800
