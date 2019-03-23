|
Gregory Alan Cain
Louisville - Gregory Alan Cain, 41 passed away March 21, 2019 in his home while surrounded by his family. Greg was born October 16, 1977 to his loving parents Don and Jenny Cain. He is also survived by his sister Angela Cain, aunt Betty Milliner, many aunts, uncles, cousins and dear friends.
Greg was preceded in death by his grandparents Joe and Alene Milliner and Henry and Caroline Cain.
He was a Butler Traditional High School graduate and went on to graduate from Lindsey Wilson College where he was a member of Alpha Phi Omega, class of 2001. Greg worked for ADP for 15 years.
Greg fought a long battle with cancer undergoing many rounds of chemo, radiation and a stem cell transplant. He loved his family and enjoyed fishing, tailgating at UofL football games and hanging out with his friends.
A funeral service to honor the life of Greg will be held Monday, March 25, 2019 at 12pm in the chapel of Arch L. Heady at Resthaven Funeral Home 4400 Bardstown Road. A private burial will take place in Resthaven Memorial Park. Visitation will be Sunday, March 24, 2019 from 1-7pm at the funeral home.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 23, 2019