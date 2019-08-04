|
Gregory Alan Snyder
Louisville - Gregory Alan Snyder, of Louisville, passed away in the early morning hours of Friday, August 02, 2019.
He was employed by Norton Healthcare, having completed 36 years of service, where he formed many lasting friendships. Gregory was one of the biggest fans of U of L Sports.
He is preceded in death by his father, Gene Snyder and niece, Whitney Snyder.
Gregory is survived by his loving mother, Vivan Snyder; siblings, Geoff Snyder (Linda), Joni Wright (Roger); and Gary Snyder; nephews, Nick Wright and Shayne Snyder; niece, Leah Wright and great nephew and niece, Nathan Wright and Olivia Shuler.
A Celebration of Greg's life will be held at 6 pm Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at Ratterman Funeral Home, 3711 Lexington Road, "in St. Matthews". Visitation will be from 3 pm until time of service at 6 pm at the funeral home.
Memorial gifts, in lieu of flowers, may be made to the .
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 4, 2019