Gregory Allen Muench
Louisville - 56, passed away Friday, September 11, 2020 after a short battle with cancer. He loved being with his family, loved his Wild Cats, riding his motorcycle, walking Greta, and talking to his friends.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Patrick Muench and his father, Albert Muench.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife Susan Lechleiter Muench; children, Cheryl Schulten (David), Christopher Muench (Sarah), and Michael Muench (Taylor); mother, Alice Muench; grandchildren, Matthew, Kailey, Landon, Conner, Chloe, and Caleb; brother, David Muench; best friend, Greta; all his beloved friends, cousins, aunts, and uncles. And he loved being with his mom.
Funeral service will be held 1:00 p.m. Tuesday at Embry-Bosse Funeral Home, 2723 Preston Hwy, with burial to follow in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be held Tuesday from 10 a.m. until time of service.
His quick wits and corny jokes made everyone laugh. He never met a stranger and would do anything for anybody.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy can be made to The American Cancer Society
, The Kentucky Humane Society, or The Gilda Club.