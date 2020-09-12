1/1
Gregory Allen Muench
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gregory's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gregory Allen Muench

Louisville - 56, passed away Friday, September 11, 2020 after a short battle with cancer. He loved being with his family, loved his Wild Cats, riding his motorcycle, walking Greta, and talking to his friends.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Patrick Muench and his father, Albert Muench.

Left to cherish his memory is his wife Susan Lechleiter Muench; children, Cheryl Schulten (David), Christopher Muench (Sarah), and Michael Muench (Taylor); mother, Alice Muench; grandchildren, Matthew, Kailey, Landon, Conner, Chloe, and Caleb; brother, David Muench; best friend, Greta; all his beloved friends, cousins, aunts, and uncles. And he loved being with his mom.

Funeral service will be held 1:00 p.m. Tuesday at Embry-Bosse Funeral Home, 2723 Preston Hwy, with burial to follow in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be held Tuesday from 10 a.m. until time of service.

His quick wits and corny jokes made everyone laugh. He never met a stranger and would do anything for anybody.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy can be made to The American Cancer Society, The Kentucky Humane Society, or The Gilda Club.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Sep. 12 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Joseph E. Ratterman & Son - Southside
7336 Southside Drive
Louisville, KY 40212
(502) 361-7112
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved