Gregory Allen Olliges
Gregory Allen Olliges

Louisville - 59, passed away Sunday, November 22, 2020.

Greg was a carpenter by trade and a proud Army veteran, who flew his flag high.

He was also a member of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church.

Greg is preceded in death by his father, Anthony Olliges and brother, Chris Olliges.

He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Kristy Olliges; daughter, Amber Olliges; son, Kyle Olliges; grandchildren, Lucas, Hailey and Will; mother, Marcella Olliges; sisters, Sharon Howard, Aimee Hughes and Fran Crutcher; and his beloved dog, Bella.

His celebration of life Mass will be held 10 a.m. Saturday at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel, 7335 Southside Dr. Visitation 2-8 p.m. Friday at Joseph E. Ratterman & Son, 7336 Southside Dr. Burial in KY Veteran Cemetery Central on Wednesday, Dec 2nd at 11 a.m.






Published in Courier-Journal from Nov. 23 to Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
27
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Joseph E. Ratterman & Son - Southside
NOV
28
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Mt. Carmel
DEC
2
Burial
11:00 AM
KY Veteran Cemetery Central
Funeral services provided by
Joseph E. Ratterman & Son - Southside
7336 Southside Drive
Louisville, KY 40212
(502) 361-7112
