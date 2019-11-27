Resources
Gregory Joe Cox Obituary
Crestwood - Gregory Joe Cox, 65, of Crestwood, Kentucky, peacefully passed away Tuesday, November 26, 2019.

He was born on February 3, 1954, in Louisville, Kentucky. He was an Air Force veteran, worked at Naval Ordnance Station Louisville, and was a member of IBEW Local 369. He was an avid history buff and loved to fish and spend time with his family and his dog, Rosie, at his home in Crestwood.

He was preceded in death by his parents, James Cox and Georgia Neely, his brother, Michael Hart, and his in-laws Philip and Shirley Perronie, Betty Benjamin, and Jimmy Carr.

He is survived by his beloved wife of forty three years, Phyllis, his daughter, Courtney Guthrie (Phillip), his son, Tony, and his grandsons Sam and Owen. He is also survived by his sister, Brenda Wall (Bill), his brother, Steve Cox (Sheila), his sister-in-law Anita Carr, and many nieces and nephews.

For those who loved Greg, a celebration of his life will be held at the family home in Crestwood at a later date.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 27 to Nov. 30, 2019
Inform family & friends of Gregory's passing.
