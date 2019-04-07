|
Gregory P. Mattingly 59, of Louisville, passed away April 4, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his brother Gerald Wayne and parents. Greg was survived by his siblings, Thomas E. Mattingly Jr., Barbara Sauter and Michael A. Mattingly.
A funeral mass will be celebrated Monday, April 8, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Our Mother of Sorrows Catholic Church, 747 Harrison Ave Louisville, KY with private burial to follow in Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2:00-7:00 PM on Sunday at Bosse Funeral Home, 1355 Ellison At Barret Avenues Louisville, KY.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 7, 2019