Services
Bosse Funeral Home, Inc. - Louisville
1355 Ellison Avenue
Louisville, KY 40204
502-451-8440
For more information about
Gregory Mattingly
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Bosse Funeral Home, Inc. - Louisville
1355 Ellison Avenue
Louisville, KY 40204
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Mother of Sorrows Catholic Church
747 Harrison Ave
Louisville, KY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gregory Mattingly
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gregory P. Mattingly


1959 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Gregory P. Mattingly Obituary
Gregory P. Mattingly 59, of Louisville, passed away April 4, 2019.

He was preceded in death by his brother Gerald Wayne and parents. Greg was survived by his siblings, Thomas E. Mattingly Jr., Barbara Sauter and Michael A. Mattingly.

A funeral mass will be celebrated Monday, April 8, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Our Mother of Sorrows Catholic Church, 747 Harrison Ave Louisville, KY with private burial to follow in Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2:00-7:00 PM on Sunday at Bosse Funeral Home, 1355 Ellison At Barret Avenues Louisville, KY.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now