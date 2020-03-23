Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020
Resources
Gregory Thomas "Greg" Court

Floyds Knobs - 36, went to heaven on Saturday, March 21, 2020, with the love of his family present. He came into to this world on August 1, 1983. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Marjorie & Bill Court, and Leon Donahue and several aunts and uncles.

Greg is survived by his parents Tom and Rita Court and his brother Mark Court. He has 14 aunts and uncles and 19 cousins. He was well taken care of by many health care providers, but especially Bob Bratcher and Stephanie Betts.

Greg fought a long battle with Muscular Dystrophy, but did not let that stand in his way. His many school mates have testified to his positive spirit making their day. Greg graduated with honors from Floyd Central High School in 2002 and went on to Purdue University New Albany and received his Associate of Science degree in Graphics Design. Greg had his own company, Designs BY GTC, and did many web sites, t-shirt design and graphic work. He designed multiple t-shirt for MDA Summer Camp, as well as multiple t-shirts for the Floyd Central Highlander Marching Band. He was also the band's web master for many years.

Greg was a lifelong member of St. Mary of the Knobs. Greg was honored to be confirmed in the Catholic Church as part of the millennium confirmation held in the RCA Dome in 2000.

Greg wanted to go out with a huge funeral in the "big" church. Unfortunately, with the restrictions due to the Corona Virus instead we will have to postpone Greg's event. The family is planning on having a Celebration of Life on his birthday, August 1, 2020.

Contributions in Greg's memory may be made to or an alternative more to Greg's lifestyle, have a carryout dinner from your local restaurants. Greg loved eating in restaurants. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020
