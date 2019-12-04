|
|
Gregory Todd "Greg" Johnson
Louisville - Gregory Todd "Greg" Johnson, 57, of Louisville, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, December 2, 2019.
He was born October 19, 1962 in Louisville, one of two sons to Ike A. Johnson and June Johnson-Veatch.
Greg was the owner of Progressive Medical Instrumentation, Inc. in Louisville and a Catholic by faith. He graduated from Trinity High School and received his Bachelors from Eastern Kentucky University.
He is preceded in death by his father, Ike.
Greg leaves behind his wife of 28 years, Eleanor Williams Johnson; three children, Jennifer Lynn, Ike Gregory and Meredith McKenna Johnson; his mother June Johnson-Veatch (Louis) and stepmother Sandi Johnson; three brothers, Eric (Jeletta), David (Helen Marie) and Paul (Vanessa) Johnson. He is also survived by five nieces, two nephews and many friends and business associates.
His Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m., Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 501 Cherrywood Road, with burial to follow in Ashland Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m., Friday, December 6, 2019 at Ratterman Funeral Home, 12900 Shelbyville Road, East Louisville.
Memorial gifts, in lieu of flowers, may be made to American Diabetes Association.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019