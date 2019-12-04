Services
Ratterman Funeral Home
12900 Shelbyville Road
Louisville, KY 40243
(502) 244-3305
Resources
More Obituaries for Gregory Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gregory Todd "Greg" Johnson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gregory Todd "Greg" Johnson Obituary
Gregory Todd "Greg" Johnson

Louisville - Gregory Todd "Greg" Johnson, 57, of Louisville, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, December 2, 2019.

He was born October 19, 1962 in Louisville, one of two sons to Ike A. Johnson and June Johnson-Veatch.

Greg was the owner of Progressive Medical Instrumentation, Inc. in Louisville and a Catholic by faith. He graduated from Trinity High School and received his Bachelors from Eastern Kentucky University.

He is preceded in death by his father, Ike.

Greg leaves behind his wife of 28 years, Eleanor Williams Johnson; three children, Jennifer Lynn, Ike Gregory and Meredith McKenna Johnson; his mother June Johnson-Veatch (Louis) and stepmother Sandi Johnson; three brothers, Eric (Jeletta), David (Helen Marie) and Paul (Vanessa) Johnson. He is also survived by five nieces, two nephews and many friends and business associates.

His Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m., Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 501 Cherrywood Road, with burial to follow in Ashland Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m., Friday, December 6, 2019 at Ratterman Funeral Home, 12900 Shelbyville Road, East Louisville.

Memorial gifts, in lieu of flowers, may be made to American Diabetes Association.

Please visit www.RattermanBrothers.com to leave online condolences for the family.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gregory's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -