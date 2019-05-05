Services
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
Lagrange, KY
Service
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
Louisville - Gregory Howard Wright 78 passed away Thurs. May2. Born May 1st 1941 in Cincinnati, he was preceded in death by his parents Howard & Florence Wright and his daughter, Kelly Wright Veder. He is survived by children Doug Wright (Marybeth), Cindy Schomp (Jeremy), Jason Wright and grandchildren, Desiree Wright & Brook and Spencer Schomp. Beloved brother to Joan Casi (Paul), Susan Mougeotte (Keith), Kay Houston (Scott dec.), Daniel Wright (Jeannie), Howard Wright Jr. (Laura) stepmother Barbara Wright and many nephews and nieces.

Greg was a graduate of Western Hills School, Cinti.OH and attended Southern Illinois University. Greg worked at Lockhead dental Labs, Cinti. OH, Orkin, Clearwater, FL, and Ampro, Glenmore Distilleries, Target, Electrowire, and Carriage House Louisville.

Greg loved fishing, dancing, gardening and the outdoors and his teams the Louisville Cards and the Cinti Reds. He will be greatly missed.

Memorial service will be held June 24th with a mass of Christian burial at 11:00 AM at Immaculate Conception Church, Lagrange, KY with service after at Heady -Radcliff Funeral Home 706 W Jefferson St. Lagrange KY.

The family wishes to thank Greg's many caregivers of Richwood Nursing Home especially Tammy Duley. Memorials may be made to s and Saint Judes Childrens Hospital.
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 5, 2019
