Gretchen M. Miller McGill
Gretchen M. Miller McGill

Louisville - Gretchen M. Miller McGill, 56, of Louisville, KY passed away peacefully November 22, 2020 at the Hanover Health and Rehab Facility. She was born April 19, 1964 to the late Ovie and Evelyn Miller.

She was a loving daughter, wife, mother, and sister. She was a friend to all who knew her.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and her son, Charles Edward Clark.

She will be greatly missed by those she left behind. Gretchen is survived by her husband, John McGill; her two daughters, Tiffany and Caitlin McGill, and her son, Evan McGill; two brothers, Leslie Miller of Corydon, IN, Glen Miller of Mt. Washington, KY; and three sisters, Sharon Roberts of Spencerville, OH, Shelia Leigh of Paducah, KY, and Shirley Smith Amyx of Paducah.

Ratterman Funeral Home, 12900 Shelbyville Rd., East Louisville was entrusted with arrangements.






Published in Courier-Journal from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2020.
