1/1
Gretchen M. Miller McGill
1964 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gretchen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gretchen M. Miller McGill

Louisville - Gretchen M. Miller McGill, 56, of Louisville, KY passed away peacefully November 22, 2020 at the Hanover Health and Rehab Facility. She was born April 19, 1964 to the late Ovie and Evelyn Miller.

She was a loving daughter, wife, mother, and sister. She was a friend to all who knew her.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and her son, Charles Edward Clark.

She will be greatly missed by those she left behind. Gretchen is survived by her husband, John McGill; her two daughters, Tiffany and Caitlin McGill, and her son, Evan McGill; two brothers, Leslie Miller of Corydon, IN, Glen Miller of Mt. Washington, KY; and three sisters, Sharon Roberts of Spencerville, OH, Shelia Leigh of Paducah, KY, and Shirley Smith Amyx of Paducah.

Ratterman Funeral Home, 12900 Shelbyville Rd., East Louisville was entrusted with arrangements.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ratterman Brothers Funeral Home - East Louisville
12900 Shelbyville Road
Louisville, KY 40243
(502) 244-3305
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 28, 2020
I was a volunteer at Sububan hospital with Gretchen and her mom Evelyn Evelyn and I had a baby shower at the hospital for Gretchen’s first daughter. We all had lots of fun together. Please remember all the good times you had together. Love is what makes the word go around. Teresa young
Teresa young
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved