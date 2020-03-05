Services
Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home
101 Reasor Avenue
Taylorsville, KY 40071
(502) 477-8134
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home
101 Reasor Avenue
Taylorsville, KY 40071
View Map
Service
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
7:00 PM
Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home
101 Reasor Avenue
Taylorsville, KY 40071
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
9:00 AM
Taylorsville 1st Christian Church
403 Main Cross
Taylorsville, KY
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
Taylorsville 1st Christian Church
403 Main Cross
Taylorsville, KY
View Map
Resources
Grover C. Gaddie

Grover C. Gaddie Obituary
Grover C. Gaddie

Louisville - 80, passed away unexpectedly at his home on March 4, 2020. He was born June 8, 1939 in Eastwood, KY. to the late Grover C. and Lottie Emmert Gaddie. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Owen F. Hume, 5 half brothers and 2 half sisters. Grover was raised in Taylorsville. He was a 50 year member of Shawnee Lodge 830 in Louisville. He was a talented musician with 2 records in the top 6 in the 60's with his band the Gad-A-Bout's. He worked for U.S. Tobacco Co. for 32 years retiring in 1994 as a division manager for the state of Kentucky. He and the love of his life Linda were married for 59 years. He is survived by his wife, Linda Downs Gaddie, his daughter, Deborah (Don) Neichter of Louisville, his son, Michael (Pam) Gaddie of Mt. Washington, 2 grandchildren, Lauren (Jake) Motto of Louisville, Ryan Gaddie of Mt. Washington, his brother, Mitchell Hume of Louisville, his sweet little dog, Izzy, as well as a host of family and friends. Funeral services for Mr. Grover C. Gaddie will be 11:00 am Saturday, March 7, 2020 at the Taylorsville 1st Christian Church, 403 Main Cross, Taylorsville, KY 40071. Bro. Bill Dunning will officiate. Interment will be in Resthaven Memorial Park. Visitation will be Friday from 2:00-8:00 pm at the Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home in Taylorsville, 101 Reasor Ave. A Masonic service will be Friday at 7:00 pm at the funeral home. Additional visitation will be Saturday after 9:00 am at the church. The Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020
