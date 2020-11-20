1/1
Guy A. Longest
Guy A. Longest

Clarksville - Guy A. Longest, 79, of Clarksville, Indiana, passed away at Providence Retirement Home in New Albany on Wednesday, November 18, 2020.

He was born on June 6, 1941 in English, Indiana to Daisy Ethel Mathers and Julian Longest. Guy was called Alex by all his family and friends. Alex married Linda Summers of Marengo. He worked and retired from General Electric after 36 years. He was a tool and die specialist and later a foreman. Alex loved hunting and fishing. He taught his fishing and hunting skills to his son, Dwight and grandsons, Kyle and Julian.

He is preceded in death by his mother, step-father, father, brother, granddaughter and grandson.

Guy is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Linda Longest, daughter, Tammy (Bob) Lewellen; son, Dwight (Lynn) Longest; sister, Cathy (Joe) Woolf; five grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and three special brothers-in-law.

Cremation was chosen following Alex's wishes. A private family service will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions in Alex's memory can be made to Hosparus of Southern Indiana (502 Hausfeldt Ln, New Albany, IN 47150) or the Alzheimer's Association (3703 Taylorsville Rd, Louisville, KY 40220).

To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com.






Published in Courier-Journal from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home
3309 Ballard Lane
New Albany, IN 47150
(812) 949-9900
