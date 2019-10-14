Resources
Guy C. Cassell III

Jacksonville, FL - Guy C. Cassell III, 64, passed away on October 9, 2019. He was born to parents Guy and Wanda Cassell Jr of Louisville, KY. Guy graduated from Western High School of Louisville, KY. He went on to attend Centre College in Danville, KY. Guy then worked for CSX for more than 30 years. He has been married to his high school sweetheart, Debbie Kinberger for 45 years.

Guy loved to play the drums, listen to music, and to ride in his shiny red sports car with the top down. He loved to go to the beach or park and loved animals too. Most of all, he loved spending time with his granddaughters.

He will be remembered for his kind and loving heart.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Wanda Cassell and his brother, Ronald Cassell.

Guy is survived by wife, Debbie Cassell; daughter, Amy Beckman (Charles); son, Guy (Clint) Cassell IV; father, Guy Cassell Jr.; sister, Denise (Dale) Lemmel; and granddaughters, Chloe and Ava Beckman.

His physical presence is no longer with us but he will live forever in our hearts.

A memorial service to be held at his daughters' home.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019
