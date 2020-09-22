Guy Sacra



Guy Sacra (Anurat Sacra) 55, passed on Sept. 12, 2019 from reasons unknown.



Guy was born in Thailand. He was adopted by his step-father William D. Sacra (Billy), and brought to the U.S. at age 10. He attended Barret Tradition Middle School and Atherton Highschool. Guy enjoyed working with his brothers Matthew and Steve on various car projects, putting together bikes as trade/ business and he loved to go fishing! He served in the Armed Forces for several years and also got his degree in Technical Training. Years later he returned to Thailand where he continued his trade of working on cars and motorbikes. He often fished in the river near his home, this is where his ashes have been spread, a place of peace for him. He will and has been truly missed by his family and friends. Mother Arome Sacra (deceased), Adopted father Billy Sacra and Arun (wife), Siblings: Mathew Sacra, Bill Sacra (Deceased), Susan Sacra Morris and Bill (Husband) and family, Steven Sacra (Janet). Cousins: Aroon Goodman and David (Husband) and family









