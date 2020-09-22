1/1
Guy Sacra
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Guy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Guy Sacra

Guy Sacra (Anurat Sacra) 55, passed on Sept. 12, 2019 from reasons unknown.

Guy was born in Thailand. He was adopted by his step-father William D. Sacra (Billy), and brought to the U.S. at age 10. He attended Barret Tradition Middle School and Atherton Highschool. Guy enjoyed working with his brothers Matthew and Steve on various car projects, putting together bikes as trade/ business and he loved to go fishing! He served in the Armed Forces for several years and also got his degree in Technical Training. Years later he returned to Thailand where he continued his trade of working on cars and motorbikes. He often fished in the river near his home, this is where his ashes have been spread, a place of peace for him. He will and has been truly missed by his family and friends. Mother Arome Sacra (deceased), Adopted father Billy Sacra and Arun (wife), Siblings: Mathew Sacra, Bill Sacra (Deceased), Susan Sacra Morris and Bill (Husband) and family, Steven Sacra (Janet). Cousins: Aroon Goodman and David (Husband) and family




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved