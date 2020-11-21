1/1
Gwendoline A. Ypuntz
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gwendoline's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gwendoline A Ypuntz

Louisville - Gwendoline A Yountz, 98 of Louisville, passed away Thursday November 19, 2020. Gwen was a homemaker, spending her time loving and taking care of her family. She was met at the gates of heaven by her husband Herbert , son Louis beck and granddaughter Pam White. Gwen has left behind to cherish her memory her children; Mary Lou Cissel (Tom), Kristine A Bowling (David and Danny Yountz. The family wants to give thanks for the care given to Gwen by her special friend Darren Morgan. Funeral for Gwen will be held at Advantage funeral home Hardy Chapel 10907 Dixie Hwy on Tuesday November 24, 2020 at 12:00 Noon. Burial will follow at Bethany Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday November 23, 2020 from 4 :00 P.M to 8:00 P.M at the funeral home Family and friends can leave condolences for the Yountz family at www.advantagefunerals.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
23
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Advantage Funeral Home and Cremation Services Hardy Chapel
Send Flowers
NOV
24
Funeral
12:00 PM
Advantage Funeral Home and Cremation Services Hardy Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Advantage Funeral Home and Cremation Services Hardy Chapel
10907 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40272
5029376400
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved