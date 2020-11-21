Gwendoline A Ypuntz
Louisville - Gwendoline A Yountz, 98 of Louisville, passed away Thursday November 19, 2020. Gwen was a homemaker, spending her time loving and taking care of her family. She was met at the gates of heaven by her husband Herbert , son Louis beck and granddaughter Pam White. Gwen has left behind to cherish her memory her children; Mary Lou Cissel (Tom), Kristine A Bowling (David and Danny Yountz. The family wants to give thanks for the care given to Gwen by her special friend Darren Morgan. Funeral for Gwen will be held at Advantage funeral home Hardy Chapel 10907 Dixie Hwy on Tuesday November 24, 2020 at 12:00 Noon. Burial will follow at Bethany Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday November 23, 2020 from 4 :00 P.M to 8:00 P.M at the funeral home Family and friends can leave condolences for the Yountz family at www.advantagefunerals.com
.