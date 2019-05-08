|
Gwendolyn Haag
Tampa, FL - 89, loving wife of Thomas R. Haag, died peacefully on April 26, 2019 in Tampa, FL. She was born in Harrisburg, PA, and is survived by her husband of 68 years, daughters Kim Haag (Peter Schreuder) and Marc Lyon (Henry Lyon), grandchildren Kelly Sullivan, Alex Sullivan, and Thomas Lyon, brother E. Donald Hartzell, and sister-in-law Marilyn Ruffner. She was preceded in death by son Thomas R. Haag, Jr., and brother Milton "Buzz" Hartzell. A memorial service will be held on May 12 at Gonzalez Funeral Home in Tampa (813-931-1833). In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory can be made to Lifepath Hospice, 11150 N. 53rd St., Temple Terrace, FL, 33617.,
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 8, 2019