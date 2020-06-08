Haden Timmons



LaGrange - Hayden Timmons, age 93, passed away on June 4th, 2020 at his home in La Grange, Kentucky. He was a native of Slaughters, Kentucky and the son of Houston and Opal Timmons.



Hayden served in the U.S. Army during WWII, earning a degree in agriculture from the University of Kentucky at the completion of his military service. After college, he served in Kentucky state government in the division of Soil and Water. His education and experience in Kentucky agriculture led him into farm broadcasting at WHAS radio alongside Barney Arnold, and later as Farm Director at WLEX television in Lexington, Kentucky.



Following his time in broadcasting, Hayden returned to state government and served as the Director of the Governor's Commission on Agriculture under Governor Edward T. Breathitt. His career continued with stints at the Kentucky Association of Electric Cooperatives as VP of Communication Services and later at Big Rivers Electric Corporation as Vice General Manager of Public Relations and Environmental Affairs.



Hayden continued to use his broadcasting skills by serving as emcee and announcer for many events across the state of Kentucky. He proudly served as the ring announcer for the North American International Livestock Exposition for over 30 years.



Hayden's passion and determination for success spanned his professional and personal life and were inspiring to all who knew him. His legacy lives strong through those he mentored professionally and those lucky enough to be part of his family. No one can ever fill his boots.



Hayden is survived by his wife of 67 years, Nancy Catlett Timmons of La Grange; his four children Valerie Timmons-Ellis (Graham), Vanessa Jones (Larry), Laurie Buchanan, and Brian Hayden (Miguel); his five grandchildren Kathleen (Beau), Nicholas (Catherine), Lucas Hayden, Lucy, and Stephanie; and his great grandson Sawyer Hayden.



In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made in Hayden's memory to Hosparus of Louisville, the St. Baldrick's Foundation for childhood cancer research, or Honor Flight of the Bluegrass.



A celebration of Hayden's life will be held at a later date.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store