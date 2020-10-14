Hal Douglas Burge, Sr.Louisville - Age 73, March 22, 1947 - October 13, 2020.Churchill Downs stock price plummeted yesterday on the news of my passing. I was uploaded to the Cloud after the Defibrillator in my chest shocked me to no avail (would someone please turn this thing off ???)Born a '47 Baby Boomer in Louisville, I was the favorite child of Marmon and Jeanne Driscoll Burge. OK, OK, maybe I was not. I now realize the downside of being a Boomer, since so many of us are biting the dust that I've been waiting to see where they send me next. I hope they have horse racing there … with an open bar … but no Bar B Q Pit! My only worry now is that when I meet my Maker, what if He sneezes? What do I say???I was the "second son of a second son with seven siblings" (try saying that quickly) - Gary, Roger, Bonnie, Kevin, Glen, Janet, and Jack (you guessed it - Catholics). Having seven siblings meant I was not a spoiled child, which I still resent. But a large family taught me many life lessons: hide your piggy bank, don't be late for supper, and never be last in line for a bath! But then, I hardly ever needed a bath since I spent most of my youth in hot water.I graduated De Sales HS ('65) where I specialized in Class Clowning, and still have the belt welts to prove it. I financed HS as a drugstore Soda Jerk (emphasis on Soda please). I could have been an above average student but only studied what interested me (math and science) and got by on the rest (just like Albert Einstein I might add - coincidence?) I avoided the Vietnam War draft (medical - thank you Lord). Wanting to improve my gene pool, I married Patricia Bryan, a graduate Registered Nurse at age 19. Wasting no time, we welcomed our first child Doug, a junior, 11 months later. With my wife's encouragement, I eventually earned an M.S. in Chemical Engineering from Speed Scientific School. That profession provided well for my family and allowed me to travel the world, where I made many international friendships. I did drop by home long enough to get my laundry done and sire my second son Robert (Bob), the "second son of a second son of a second son with a single sibling" (care to try again?)Both of my sons and the ladies they married made me proud. Doug married Ann Couchot from Ashland and they reside in Southern California. Bob married Kristen Plappert and make their home in Louisville. Three grandchildren, Sydney (my favorite granddaughter) and Alex in CA and Josh in Louisville, have quite a list of accomplishments already in their young lives. They were cherished beyond words. Hopefully, they will remember me fondly.There were people in my life that had a positive influence, and many who did not (yeah, I know, it cut both ways.) There was my grandfather "Poppy", who showed me by example how to be a grandpa someday and taught me applied mathematics at age 5 - at the racetrack, of course! There were motivating teachers, and a priest who jerked me when I strayed. But foremost was my wife of 52 years, who presented me with two fine sons, hung in there when I rarely messed up, saved my life administering CPR, and with the aid of my two Registered Nurse sisters nursed me back to health (it's good to marry a Nurse!)There were risks I am glad I took, and some that I am not (a Tamale I ate from a street vendor in Mexico City comes immediately to mind). I cofound an international engineering business and a horse racing stable, and the South End Yacht Club along with five buddies from my youth and our wives (don't play cards with these ladies - they cheat!) I visited 5 continents, Scuba dove a crashed airplane in the Caribbean Sea, climbed the Acropolis twice, survived a Russian train from Kiev to Moscow in winter, flew around Angel Falls with a bush pilot in a 1930's DC-3, saw three Popes, was overserved at the Hofbrau House in Munich, was mugged inside Notre Dame in Paris, snuck into Epsom Downs paddock beside Queen Elizabeth II, viewed Lenin's Tomb in Red Square, was awed by the beauty of Bora Bora, cried at Dachau concentration camp, played high-stakes poker in Istanbul, admired Rio from the Christ the Redeemer statue, explored Neuschwanstein Castle in Bavaria, and overdosed on rice when I spent a month in Red China one week. Not bad for a Rock & Roll Kid from the South End. I surely didn't die of boredom. And I didn't suffer the irony of choking to death on a Life Saver. I hope I died laughing - it was always my intent.Roger Kahn noted "… that in life things end; dramas, wars, loves, reigns, lives" …… and so it has for me ……Funeral Services for Hal will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, October 17, 2020 at St. Aloysius Catholic Church, 212 Mount Mercy Drive, Pewee Valley, KY with burial to follow in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 3-8, Friday, October 16 at Ratterman Funeral Home, 12900 Shelbyville Road, East Louisville.Expressions of sympathy may be made in memory of Hal to the Heart Rhythm Institute University of Oklahoma, 1200 Everett Drive, TCH 6E103, E103 Oklahoma City, OK 73104.