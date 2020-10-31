Hal Trimble Hughes
St. Simons Island, GA - Hal Trimble Hughes, 92, died on Tuesday, October 27 at Southeast Georgia Medical Center in Brunswick, GA.
Born in Franklin, KY on November 30, 1927, he was the son of Eugene Joseph Hughes and Lucy Harris Hughes. He was a graduate of Louisville Male High School, the University of Kentucky, and the Senior Management School, Chetwood, England. He was a retired executive of Brown & Williamson Tobacco Corporation, and held in high regard for his experience and knowledge of the tobacco industry. He served our country during WW II in the United States Army. He was a member of The Kentucky Historical Society, The Filson Club, a University of Kentucky Alumni Life Member, Sigma Alpha Epsilon Fraternity, The Civil War Round Table, Second Presbyterian Church (Louisville) and St. Simons Presbyterian Church (St. Simons Island, GA), and a former member of the Pendennis Club, Jefferson Club, and the Speed Art Museum. He was also an avid sportsman, historian, and University of Kentucky fan.
He was predeceased by his beloved wife of nearly fifty years, Marcia Middeiton Hughes, his brother E. Joseph Hughes, and his parents. He is survived by his daughter, Ann Hughes Marcucci (Sea Island, GA); two granddaughters, Laura M Stanton (Boston, MA) and Ann Harris Marcucci (Berkeley, CA); and two great grandchildren, Amelia Keyes Stanton and Jack Brinke Stanton, both of Boston, MA.
A private graveside service will be held Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Cave Hill Cemetery in Louisville. Arrangements are being made by Pearson's.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Second Presbyterian Church, 3701 Old Brownsboro Road, Louisville, KY 40207; Second Presbyterian Church, 205 Kings Way, St.. Simons, GA 31522; or a charity of your choice
.