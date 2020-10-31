1/
Hal Trimble Hughes
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Hal's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Hal Trimble Hughes

St. Simons Island, GA - Hal Trimble Hughes, 92, died on Tuesday, October 27 at Southeast Georgia Medical Center in Brunswick, GA.

Born in Franklin, KY on November 30, 1927, he was the son of Eugene Joseph Hughes and Lucy Harris Hughes. He was a graduate of Louisville Male High School, the University of Kentucky, and the Senior Management School, Chetwood, England. He was a retired executive of Brown & Williamson Tobacco Corporation, and held in high regard for his experience and knowledge of the tobacco industry. He served our country during WW II in the United States Army. He was a member of The Kentucky Historical Society, The Filson Club, a University of Kentucky Alumni Life Member, Sigma Alpha Epsilon Fraternity, The Civil War Round Table, Second Presbyterian Church (Louisville) and St. Simons Presbyterian Church (St. Simons Island, GA), and a former member of the Pendennis Club, Jefferson Club, and the Speed Art Museum. He was also an avid sportsman, historian, and University of Kentucky fan.

He was predeceased by his beloved wife of nearly fifty years, Marcia Middeiton Hughes, his brother E. Joseph Hughes, and his parents. He is survived by his daughter, Ann Hughes Marcucci (Sea Island, GA); two granddaughters, Laura M Stanton (Boston, MA) and Ann Harris Marcucci (Berkeley, CA); and two great grandchildren, Amelia Keyes Stanton and Jack Brinke Stanton, both of Boston, MA.

A private graveside service will be held Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Cave Hill Cemetery in Louisville. Arrangements are being made by Pearson's.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to Second Presbyterian Church, 3701 Old Brownsboro Road, Louisville, KY 40207; Second Presbyterian Church, 205 Kings Way, St.. Simons, GA 31522; or a charity of your choice.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
12
Graveside service
Cave Hill Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Pearson Funeral Home
149 Breckenridge Lane
Louisville, KY 40207
(502) 896-0349
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved