Services
Bosley Funeral Home
246 South Proctor Knot Avenue
Lebanon, KY 40033
(270) 692-3187
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bosley Funeral Home
246 South Proctor Knot Avenue
Lebanon, KY 40033

Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Augustine Church
Hallie Edelen Pickerill


1930 - 2019
Hallie Edelen Pickerill Obituary
Hallie Edelen Pickerill

Lebanon - October 17, 1930-December 06, 2019

Hallie Pickerill joined her husband, Sonny Pickerill in heaven in the early hours of December 06, 2019.Hallie leaves behind her daughter, Kathryn Resch (Paul); and sons Gus Pickerill (Dianne), Bill Pickerill (Monica) and Bro. Maximilian Pickerill OCSO "Bob". Left to cherish her memory are 5 grandchildren as well as 2 great-grandchildren. Hallie received her nursing degree from St. Joseph Infirmary. Expressions of sympathy may be made to: The DePaul School, Louisville, KY and Saint Augustine School- Scholarship Fund Lebanon KY. Arrangements are: Funeral Mass St. Augustine Church 10 AM Wednesday December 11. Visitation at Bosley Funeral Home 4:00-8:00 P.M. Tuesday December 10.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 7 to Dec. 9, 2019
