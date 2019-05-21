Services
Visitation
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Zion Baptist Church, Inc.
2200 W. Muhammad Ali Blvd.
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
12:00 PM
Zion Baptist Church, Inc.
2200 W. Muhammad Ali Blvd.
Hallie Edmonia (Loving) Mitchell


Hallie Edmonia (Loving) Mitchell Obituary
Hallie Edmonia (Loving) Mitchell

Louisville - 93, passed away Thursday, May 9, 2019.

She was a member of Zion Baptist Church, Inc.

She is survived by her cousins, Ronald Owsley, Earlene Pratcher; sister in law, Dave Alois Loving, Devoted Caretakers Jacqueline, Jackie and Suzanne Thompson, and a host of relatives, friends and church family.

Visitation: 10am -12pm Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at Zion Baptist Church, Inc. ,2200 W. Muhammad Ali Blvd., with funeral service at noon, burial in Cave Hill Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted A. D. Porter & Sons, 1300 W. Chestnut St.
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 21, 2019
