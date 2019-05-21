|
Hallie Edmonia (Loving) Mitchell
Louisville - 93, passed away Thursday, May 9, 2019.
She was a member of Zion Baptist Church, Inc.
She is survived by her cousins, Ronald Owsley, Earlene Pratcher; sister in law, Dave Alois Loving, Devoted Caretakers Jacqueline, Jackie and Suzanne Thompson, and a host of relatives, friends and church family.
Visitation: 10am -12pm Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at Zion Baptist Church, Inc. ,2200 W. Muhammad Ali Blvd., with funeral service at noon, burial in Cave Hill Cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted A. D. Porter & Sons, 1300 W. Chestnut St.
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 21, 2019