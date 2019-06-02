Services
Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Hallie Spencer Obituary
Hallie Spencer

Prospect - Hallie Mae Spencer, 89, of Prospect, Kentucky, passed away on Saturday, June 1, 2019.

She was born on November 17, 1929. Along with her parents, Hallie is preceded in death by her husband of 69 years Clyde Spencer, Sr.

Hallie is survived by her children, Clyde Spencer, Jr. (Joy), Elizabeth Walden (Paul) and Michel Spencer (Laura); grandchildren, Brandon Spencer (Lauren), Ashley Bush (Cort), Dustin Spencer (Stephanie) Matthew Spencer (Angela), Heather Peacock (Zachery) and Scott Jenkins; great-grandchildren, Luke Bush, Issac Bush, Peyton Spencer, Cooper Spencer and Blakely Spencer; and a host of family and friends.

Visitation will on Thursday, June 6, 2019 from 4:00 pm until 6:00 pm at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions (235 Juneau Drive Louisville, KY 40243). Funeral services and interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Grace Evangelical Free Church, 13060 Factory Lane, Louisville, Kentucky 40241.

To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 2, 2019
