Fern Creek Funeral Home - Louisville
5406 Bardstown Rd.
Louisville, KY 40291
(502) 499-1361
Louisville - Hallie "Mickey" Yochum, 86, died Tuesday, March 17, 2020.

She was a member of Parkland Baptist Church, O.E.S. in Okolona, and a long time member of Al-anon .

She was preceded in death by her husband, Forrest "Bud" Yochum; sons, Bob and Bruce Yochum; brothers, Jack, Clay and Eddie Ragan; and sister, Pat Pulliam.

She is survived by her daughter, Charlotte Yochum; grandchildren, Lindsey Pritchard (Jason) and B.J. Lee (William); seven great grandchildren; siblings, June Jeffiers, Mary Johnson, Bonnie Lamb, Dolly Dixon, Sharon Adams, and Norvin Ragan; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.

In consideration of the health and wellness of everyone, a visitation and funeral are being held for family only.

In lieu of food or flowers, expressions of sympathy may include contributions to Parkland Baptist Church, cards and notes mailed to Hallie's home, or in light of Hallie's deep religious faith: recount a Bible story to a child.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2020
