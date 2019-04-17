Services
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Sanctuary Church
930 Mary St.
Louisville, KY
Hannah Claire Jaggers

- - Hannah Claire Jaggers, 25, was abruptly called home to her Heavenly Father on April 3, 2019.

Hannah loved children and spent a lot of time with friends and their babies, often treating them with gifts. She loved life and she was a friend and daughter to many. She donated generously to women's shelters, the homeless, and the many children in her life. Hannah was a special child from God and lit up a room with her presence. Hannah was preceded in death by her grandparents Clara and Ray Fuller. Left to cherish her memory is her mother Cheryl Jaggers, brother Jeremy Fuller (Tina), nephews Joshua and Nicholas and niece Kayla Weaver. A celebration of her life will be held April 28, 2019,at the Sanctuary Church, 930 Mary St. Louisville, KY 40204 3:00-6:00 pm
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 17 to Apr. 21, 2019
