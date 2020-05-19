Hannah Shake
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Hannah's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Hannah Shake

Louisville - Mrs. Hannah Pearl (Ellis) Shake, age 89, of Louisville returned to her Heavenly Father on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. Mrs. Shake was born in Louisville on February 5, 1931 to the late William and Edna Mae Ellis. Among those that preceded her in death are her parents; husband, Samuel Thomas Shake; brother, George; sisters, Angie, Elizabeth, Erma and Genny.

She leaves to cherish her memory her children, Linda Mahaffey, Phillip (Peggy) and Alan (Susan) Shake and Paula Joseph (Archie); grandchildren, Travis (Scott), April (David), Wayne, Amanda (Michael), Jason (Sildana), Erin (Mark), Chris (Olga) and Rachel; thirteen great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and brother, Norman Ellis.

Funeral service will be held on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at 10 am in the chapel of Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home Mount Washington (Hwy 44 East at 123 Winning Colors Dr.) with interment to follow in Pennsylvania Run Cemetery. Friends may pay their respects on Friday from 3 pm until 8pm and on Saturday from 9 am until the time of the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy can be made to Wesley Manor Retirement Community.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from May 19 to May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
22
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
Send Flowers
MAY
23
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
Send Flowers
MAY
23
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
123 Winning Colors Drive
Mt. Washington, KY 40047
502-538-2500
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved