Hannah ShakeLouisville - Mrs. Hannah Pearl (Ellis) Shake, age 89, of Louisville returned to her Heavenly Father on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. Mrs. Shake was born in Louisville on February 5, 1931 to the late William and Edna Mae Ellis. Among those that preceded her in death are her parents; husband, Samuel Thomas Shake; brother, George; sisters, Angie, Elizabeth, Erma and Genny.She leaves to cherish her memory her children, Linda Mahaffey, Phillip (Peggy) and Alan (Susan) Shake and Paula Joseph (Archie); grandchildren, Travis (Scott), April (David), Wayne, Amanda (Michael), Jason (Sildana), Erin (Mark), Chris (Olga) and Rachel; thirteen great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and brother, Norman Ellis.Funeral service will be held on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at 10 am in the chapel of Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home Mount Washington (Hwy 44 East at 123 Winning Colors Dr.) with interment to follow in Pennsylvania Run Cemetery. Friends may pay their respects on Friday from 3 pm until 8pm and on Saturday from 9 am until the time of the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy can be made to Wesley Manor Retirement Community.