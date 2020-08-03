1/
Hannelore "Hanna" Ball
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Hannelore's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Hannelore "Hanna" Ball

Louisville - Hannelore "Hanna" (Kreidemacher) Ball, 91, of Louisville passed away Sunday, August 2, 2020.

Hanna is preceded in death by her husband, James Theodore Ball; a son, Robert E. Ball.

She had retired from K-Mart Store as a department manager.

Survivors include her two children, Barbara Gahafer (Louis) and Thomas Alan Ball (Val); many grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchild.

The family has entrusted the Owen Funeral Home 5317 Dixie Hwy. with her arrangements.

Memorial gift to WHAS Crusade for Children






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Aug. 3 to Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Owen Funeral Home - Dixie Highway
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
(502) 447-2600
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved