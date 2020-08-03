Hannelore "Hanna" Ball
Louisville - Hannelore "Hanna" (Kreidemacher) Ball, 91, of Louisville passed away Sunday, August 2, 2020.
Hanna is preceded in death by her husband, James Theodore Ball; a son, Robert E. Ball.
She had retired from K-Mart Store as a department manager.
Survivors include her two children, Barbara Gahafer (Louis) and Thomas Alan Ball (Val); many grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchild.
The family has entrusted the Owen Funeral Home 5317 Dixie Hwy. with her arrangements.
Memorial gift to WHAS Crusade for Children